In last trading session, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw 3,046,447 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.3 trading at -$0.05 or -3.7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.27 Billion. That closing price of VEON’s stock is at a discount of -113.85% from its 52-week high price of $2.78 and is indicating a premium of 6.92% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.7%, in the last five days VEON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 6.47% to its value on the day. VEON Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -48.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.56% in past 5-day. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) showed a performance of -13.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.37 Million shares which calculate 1.61 days to cover the short interests.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VEON Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -12.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.56% while that of industry is -3.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating 200% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -8.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.03 Billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.1 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $2.22 Billion and $2.25 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -8.6% while estimating it to be -6.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 79.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 256.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 22.22%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.3 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.06%.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.42% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 189 institutions for VEON Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD is the top institutional holder at VEON for having 55.31 Million shares of worth $99.56 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Exor Investments (UK) LLP, which was holding about 53.11 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $95.61 Million.

On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq Technology Dividend Index Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 15304918 shares of worth $27.55 Million or 0.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.51 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.52 Million in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.