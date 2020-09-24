In recent trading session, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) saw 1,269,156 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.92 trading at $0.34 or 1.33% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $14.02 Billion. That current trading price of PEAK’s stock is at a discount of -46.33% from its 52-week high price of $37.93 and is indicating a premium of 28.13% from its 52-week low price of $18.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.33%, in the last five days PEAK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $27.88- price level, adding 7.18% to its value on the day. Healthpeak Properties, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.9% in past 5-day. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) showed a performance of -7.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.88 Million shares which calculate 2.19 days to cover the short interests.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +16.8% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.39% while that of industry is -3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 111.1% in the current quarter and calculating -55.6% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $579.73 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $581.48 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $537.97 Million and $531.69 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.8% while estimating it to be 9.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -96% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.5%

PEAK Dividends

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 02, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.56%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.48 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.65%.