Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 1,551,978 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.79 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 2.3% during that session. The FOLD stock price is -16.97% off its 52-week high price of $16.13 and 54.68% above the 52-week low of $6.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) trade information

Sporting 2.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the FOLD stock price touched $14.64- or saw a rise of 5.81%. Year-to-date, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 41.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have changed -5.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +124.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.98% from current levels.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +46.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -32.43%, compared to 14% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.3% and 42.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +40.9%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $65.04 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $69.11 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $48.77 Million and $55.29 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.4% for the current quarter and 25% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +21.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1%.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.87% with a share float percentage of 111.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 25.18 Million shares worth more than $379.75 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 9.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 24.94 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $376.17 Million and represent 9.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 7308407 shares of worth $110.21 Million while later fund manager owns 6.44 Million shares of worth $97.18 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.