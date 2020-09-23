vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) has a beta value of -2.03 and has seen 2,414,209 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $136.78 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.93 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.48% during that session. The VTVT stock price is -119.17% off its 52-week high price of $4.23 and 30.1% above the 52-week low of $1.349. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 372.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 479.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information

Sporting 3.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the VTVT stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 12.72%. Year-to-date, vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) have changed -9.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 262.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +314.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 210.88% from current levels.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.9%.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 76.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.99% with a share float percentage of 8.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with vTv Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Frazier Management LLC with over 1.06 Million shares worth more than $2.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Frazier Management LLC held 2.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 469.39 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.06 Million and represent 0.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 303148 shares of worth $682.08 Thousand while later fund manager owns 151.42 Thousand shares of worth $340.7 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.