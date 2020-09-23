Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has a beta value of 2.1 and has seen 1,981,142 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.82 Million, closed the last trade at $2.45 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 5.6% during that session. The GNCA stock price is -134.69% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 55.1% above the 52-week low of $1.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 686.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) trade information

Sporting 5.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the GNCA stock price touched $3.00-1 or saw a rise of 18.33%. Year-to-date, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 18.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) have changed -2.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 283.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +634.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 104.08% from current levels.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30%.