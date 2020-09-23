The consensus among analysts is that Energy Transfer LP (ET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +155.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.04% from current levels.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.9%.