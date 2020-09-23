Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 8,329,154 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.06 Billion, closed the recent trade at $39.79 per share which meant it gained $3.32 on the day or 9.1% during that session. The WDC stock price is -80.95% off its 52-week high price of $72 and 31.14% above the 52-week low of $27.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.54.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Sporting 9.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the WDC stock price touched $41.12- or saw a rise of 3.21%. Year-to-date, Western Digital Corporation shares have moved -37.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) have changed 18.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +126.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.6% from current levels.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Western Digital Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.57%, compared to -8.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.8% and 4.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.2%.

25 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.83 Billion for the current quarter. 25 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.87 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.04 Billion and $4.23 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.2% for the current quarter and -8.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +61.4%.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.43% with a share float percentage of 86.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Digital Corporation having a total of 969 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.3 Million shares worth more than $1.47 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.77 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $961.2 Million and represent 7.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 8132070 shares of worth $359.03 Million while later fund manager owns 7.07 Million shares of worth $311.98 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.