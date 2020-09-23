TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 1,729,054 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $584.32 Million, closed the last trade at $5.41 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 3.64% during that session. The TRUE stock price is -19.59% off its 52-week high price of $6.47 and 63.4% above the 52-week low of $1.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) trade information

Sporting 3.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the TRUE stock price touched $5.56-2 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, TrueCar, Inc. shares have moved 13.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have changed 8.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +84.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.06% from current levels.

TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $77.71 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $60.17 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $90.56 Million and $89.67 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -14.2% for the current quarter and -32.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -87.1%.

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.79% with a share float percentage of 100.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TrueCar, Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 18.63 Million shares worth more than $48.06 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 17.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is PAR Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 10.3 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.57 Million and represent 9.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 2755353 shares of worth $7.11 Million while later fund manager owns 2.14 Million shares of worth $5.53 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.