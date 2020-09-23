Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,152,340 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $51.13 per share which meant it lost -$3.36 on the day or -6.17% during that session. The SDGR stock price is -94.6% off its 52-week high price of $99.5 and 50.13% above the 52-week low of $25.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) trade information

Despite being -6.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the SDGR stock price touched $56.58- or saw a rise of 9.63%. Year-to-date, Schrodinger, Inc. shares have moved 78.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have changed -25.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $86.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $70 while the price target rests at a high of $93. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +81.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.91% from current levels.

Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.6%.

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.1% with a share float percentage of 28.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Schrodinger, Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust with over 6.98 Million shares worth more than $639.31 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust held 13.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 1.6 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $146.61 Million and represent 3.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.96% shares in the company for having 483399 shares of worth $44.26 Million while later fund manager owns 359.49 Thousand shares of worth $32.92 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.