Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 1,422,834 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.16 Billion, closed the recent trade at $15.76 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The BITA stock price is -1.21% off its 52-week high price of $15.95 and 39.09% above the 52-week low of $9.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 689.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 346.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.68.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the BITA stock price touched $15.78- or saw a rise of 0.13%. Year-to-date, Bitauto Holdings Limited shares have moved 6.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) have changed -0.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bitauto Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +44.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.89%, compared to -2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -326.7% and -390% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $287.01 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $303.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $398.89 Million and $363.04 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -28% for the current quarter and -16.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -97.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.78%.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.99% with a share float percentage of 33.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bitauto Holdings Limited having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Maso Capital Partners Ltd. with over 4.22 Million shares worth more than $66.89 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Maso Capital Partners Ltd. held 12.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.57 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.81 Million and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.8% shares in the company for having 594829 shares of worth $7.23 Million while later fund manager owns 454.2 Thousand shares of worth $5.85 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.