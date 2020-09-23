TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 2,350,885 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.25 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.64 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.63% during that session. The TGTX stock price is -7.72% off its 52-week high price of $27.62 and 80.69% above the 52-week low of $4.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Sporting 0.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the TGTX stock price touched $26.57- or saw a rise of 3.5%. Year-to-date, TG Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 130.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have changed 8.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +153.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.3% from current levels.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TG Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +150.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.46%, compared to 4.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.6% and 2.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.6%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $20Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $38Million and $38Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -47.4% for the current quarter and -47.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.9%.