Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 1,182,399 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.62 Billion, closed the last trade at $19.34 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 0.73% during that session. The AGO stock price is -162.51% off its 52-week high price of $50.77 and 29.47% above the 52-week low of $13.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 735.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.66.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) trade information

Sporting 0.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the AGO stock price touched $20.10- or saw a rise of 3.78%. Year-to-date, Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares have moved -60.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) have changed -11.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 127.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $43 while the price target rests at a high of $45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +132.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 122.34% from current levels.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.29% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.5% and -23.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $193.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $192Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $206Million and $296Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.1% for the current quarter and -35.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3%.

AGO Dividends

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.8 at a share yield of 4.17%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.76%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.73% with a share float percentage of 103.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Assured Guaranty Ltd. having a total of 373 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.49 Million shares worth more than $207.34 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Putnam Investments LLC, with the holding of over 8.05 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $196.5 Million and represent 9.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Putnam Equity Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.92% shares in the company for having 4106014 shares of worth $106.47 Million while later fund manager owns 2.36 Million shares of worth $57.69 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.