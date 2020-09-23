Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 1,981,660 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.51 Billion, closed the recent trade at $31.27 per share which meant it lost -$2.03 on the day or -6.08% during that session. The PAAS stock price is -28.27% off its 52-week high price of $40.11 and 66.07% above the 52-week low of $10.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) trade information

Despite being -6.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the PAAS stock price touched $35.71- or saw a rise of 12.49%. Year-to-date, Pan American Silver Corp. shares have moved 31.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) have changed -5.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34 while the price target rests at a high of $53. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +69.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.73% from current levels.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pan American Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +97.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.82%, compared to 10.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.9% and 42.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.8%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $386.24 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $483.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $352.19 Million and $404.38 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.7% for the current quarter and 19.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +718.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.65%.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 0.6%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.04%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.51% with a share float percentage of 64.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pan American Silver Corp. having a total of 400 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.59 Million shares worth more than $656.21 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.08 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $184.69 Million and represent 2.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.39% shares in the company for having 11319006 shares of worth $422.88 Million while later fund manager owns 9.21 Million shares of worth $280Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.38% of company’s outstanding stock.