Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,738,956 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.85% during that session. The LILAK stock price is -136.35% off its 52-week high price of $18.79 and 5.03% above the 52-week low of $7.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) trade information

Despite being -1.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the LILAK stock price touched $8.45-5 or saw a rise of 5.92%. Year-to-date, Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares have moved -59.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) have changed -10.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.27 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +176.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.13% from current levels.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.16% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -266.7% and -150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $996.95 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.03 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $975.47 Million and $975Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.2% for the current quarter and 5.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -434.1%.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.98% with a share float percentage of 101.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty Latin America Ltd. having a total of 264 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Genesis Investment Management, LLP with over 11.22 Million shares worth more than $105.88 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Genesis Investment Management, LLP held 8.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 11.01 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.92 Million and represent 8.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.76% shares in the company for having 2313560 shares of worth $21.84 Million while later fund manager owns 1.62 Million shares of worth $15.26 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.