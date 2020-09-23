Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has a beta value of 0.29 and has seen 3,709,967 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.86 Billion, closed the last trade at $215.28 per share which meant it gained $12.62 on the day or 6.23% during that session. The TDOC stock price is -17.52% off its 52-week high price of $253 and 72.11% above the 52-week low of $60.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Sporting 6.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the TDOC stock price touched $216.04 or saw a rise of 0.35%. Year-to-date, Teladoc Health, Inc. shares have moved 157.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have changed -3.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $241.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $175 while the price target rests at a high of $282. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.71% from current levels.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teladoc Health, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +32.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.45%, compared to -0.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.3% and -30.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +79.1%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $282.14 Million for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $287.78 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $137.97 Million and $156.49 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 104.5% for the current quarter and 83.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.92%.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 119.69% with a share float percentage of 121.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teladoc Health, Inc. having a total of 674 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.92 Million shares worth more than $1.32 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.77 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.29 Billion and represent 8.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 2123571 shares of worth $405.26 Million while later fund manager owns 1.86 Million shares of worth $355.46 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.