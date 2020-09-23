HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has a beta value of 0.5 and has seen 1,857,419 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.71 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.6 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 1.39% during that session. The HSBC stock price is -113.39% off its 52-week high price of $39.69 and 1.83% above the 52-week low of $18.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

Sporting 1.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 17 when the HSBC stock price touched $20.24- or saw a rise of 8.15%. Year-to-date, HSBC Holdings plc shares have moved -52.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have changed -14.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.56 while the price target rests at a high of $22.56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.29% from current levels.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -53.2%.