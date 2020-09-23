The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 2,853,054 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $226.52 Billion, closed the recent trade at $124.99 per share which meant it lost -$2.22 on the day or -1.75% during that session. The DIS stock price is -22.74% off its 52-week high price of $153.41 and 36.74% above the 52-week low of $79.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.69.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Despite being -1.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 17 when the DIS stock price touched $131.77 or saw a rise of 4.99%. Year-to-date, The Walt Disney Company shares have moved -13.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have changed -1.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $134.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $103 while the price target rests at a high of $163. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.59% from current levels.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Walt Disney Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -72.1%, compared to -57% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -164.5% and -100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.4%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.5 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.24 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $19.1 Billion and $20.86 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -24.1% for the current quarter and -22.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.99%.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.29% with a share float percentage of 66.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Walt Disney Company having a total of 3544 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 148.57 Million shares worth more than $16.57 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 114.29 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.75 Billion and represent 6.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 51475499 shares of worth $5.74 Billion while later fund manager owns 37.48 Million shares of worth $4.18 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.