PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,667,156 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.32 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.33 per share which meant it gained $1.17 on the day or 3.43% during that session. The PPD stock price is -1.05% off its 52-week high price of $35.7 and 69.97% above the 52-week low of $10.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PPD, Inc. (PPD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) trade information

Sporting 3.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the PPD stock price touched $35.70- or saw a rise of 1.04%. Year-to-date, PPD, Inc. shares have moved 17.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) have changed 10.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +13.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.59% from current levels.

PPD, Inc. (PPD) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -43.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.9%.