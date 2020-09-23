Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has a beta value of 1 and has seen 3,550,898 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.98 Billion, closed the recent trade at $2.54 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.2% during that session. The BBVA stock price is -128.35% off its 52-week high price of $5.8 and 1.57% above the 52-week low of $2.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Sporting 0.2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 17 when the BBVA stock price touched $2.85-1 or saw a rise of 10.55%. Year-to-date, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. shares have moved -54.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have changed -9.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.48 while the price target rests at a high of $5.34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +110.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.36% from current levels.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -35.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.2%.

BBVA Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.47 at a share yield of 18.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.71%.