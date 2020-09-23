Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has a beta value of 3.01 and has seen 1,602,455 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $210.36 Million, closed the last trade at $2.95 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 8.86% during that session. The FTK stock price is -1.02% off its 52-week high price of $2.98 and 77.63% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 351.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 548.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) trade information

Sporting 8.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the FTK stock price touched $2.98-1 or saw a rise of 1.01%. Year-to-date, Flotek Industries, Inc. shares have moved 47.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) have changed 43.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -49.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -49.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -49.15% from current levels.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.8% with a share float percentage of 81.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flotek Industries, Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Newtyn Management, LLC with over 5.71 Million shares worth more than $6.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Newtyn Management, LLC held 8.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 3.36 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.03 Million and represent 4.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 1892315 shares of worth $2.27 Million while later fund manager owns 1.01 Million shares of worth $909.46 Thousand as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.