Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) this month announced a partnership with global, near-daily satellite imagery data and insights provider Planet around satellite imagery.

The global critical event management (CEM) company with the collaboration will add Planet’s sophisticated satellite imagery to its industry-leading Visual Command Center. The Center provides the organizations with IoT footprint, supply chain, and resiliency through its award-winning CEM Platform. This helps the organizations to manage their operations by accessing the information on a single screen.

Inclusion of powerful satellite imagery will become able to help the governments and corporations with extended assistance to lessen the impact of natural as well as manmade disasters. The imagery will also include of the remote areas where rough weather or atmosphere make it difficult to get the same by aircraft.

The CEM Platform of Everbridge is equipped with 225 innovative and in-built integrations. It helps customers to collect and respond appropriately to chunk of information coming from nearly 22,000 risk data sources. That information will now be accompanied with satellite images from Planet.

Currently there are more than 5,300 firms attached with Everbridge as its customers. All these firms depend upon information provided by Everbridge. This helps them to keep their people safe and their organization to continue operating in adverse critical events whether natural, manmade, or cyber.

The Everbridge Platform serves over 600 million people while providing public warning and critical event management systems. The platform is in use in all major regions of the world providing support to the countrywide public warning system deployments. The platform is providing support to population-wide alerting in 11 countries. Those include countries from Asia, Oceania, Europe, The Middle East, South America, and Africa. Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Singapore and Peru are included in those countries.

Everbridge’s population alerting system has also been supporting the entire states of Massachusetts, New York, Florida, California, Vermont and Connecticut.