Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) has a beta value of -0.25 and has seen 1,356,787 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.99 Million, closed the last trade at $1.05 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 6.71% during that session. The COCP stock price is -189.52% off its 52-week high price of $3.04 and 62.86% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) trade information

Sporting 6.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the COCP stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 1.87%. Year-to-date, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. shares have moved 111.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) have changed -35.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 251.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 61.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 376.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +376.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 376.19% from current levels.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.7%.