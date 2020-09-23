Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has a beta value of 2.35 and has seen 1,829,446 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.3 Billion, closed the last trade at $28.72 per share which meant it gained $1.45 on the day or 5.32% during that session. The BYD stock price is -26.11% off its 52-week high price of $36.22 and 77.58% above the 52-week low of $6.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) trade information

Sporting 5.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the BYD stock price touched $29.63- or saw a rise of 3.07%. Year-to-date, Boyd Gaming Corporation shares have moved -4.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) have changed 10.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.92% from current levels.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Boyd Gaming Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +91.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -148.6%, compared to -13.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -87.2% and -64% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.7%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $561.13 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $619.61 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $819.57 Million and $833.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -31.5% for the current quarter and -25.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +38.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.16%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.78% with a share float percentage of 96.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boyd Gaming Corporation having a total of 332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.78 Million shares worth more than $204.35 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 9.63 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $201.23 Million and represent 8.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 2188939 shares of worth $45.75 Million while later fund manager owns 2.16 Million shares of worth $45.12 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.