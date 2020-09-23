Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 8,424,258 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.83 Billion, closed the recent trade at $1.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.88% during that session. The SAN stock price is -141.53% off its 52-week high price of $4.42 and 1.09% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Despite being -1.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 17 when the SAN stock price touched $2.11 or saw a rise of 13.98%. Year-to-date, Banco Santander, S.A. shares have moved -56.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have changed -15.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.89 while the price target rests at a high of $3.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +107.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.28% from current levels.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -17.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.37%.