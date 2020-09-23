R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 5,526,567 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.78 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.9% during that session. The RCM stock price is -14.6% off its 52-week high price of $17.66 and 53.8% above the 52-week low of $7.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

Despite being -0.9% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the RCM stock price touched $17.66- or saw a rise of 12.74%. Year-to-date, R1 RCM Inc. shares have moved 18.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have changed 5.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.32% from current levels.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $297.15 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $314.28 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $301.2 Million and $314Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.3% for the current quarter and 0.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +86.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.