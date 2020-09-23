Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 3,219,684 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $839.42 Million, closed the last trade at $4.05 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The ARCO stock price is -107.65% off its 52-week high price of $8.41 and 26.91% above the 52-week low of $2.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the ARCO stock price touched $4.39-7 or saw a rise of 7.74%. Year-to-date, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares have moved -49.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have changed -9.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +97.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.11% from current levels.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +18.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -284.21%, compared to -19.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -246.2% and -111.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -35%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $457Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $572Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $747.6 Million and $752.33 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -38.9% for the current quarter and -24% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +122.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.5%.

ARCO Dividends

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 11 and November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 3.7%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.04% with a share float percentage of 83.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nuveen Asset Management with over 492.79 Thousand shares worth more than $2.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Nuveen Asset Management held 0.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 340.75 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.41 Million and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 262750 shares of worth $987.91 Thousand while later fund manager owns 216.58 Thousand shares of worth $895.53 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.