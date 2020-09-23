MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 13,688,775 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $275.78 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.07 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 9.57% during that session. The MNOV stock price is -118.29% off its 52-week high price of $13.25 and 54.04% above the 52-week low of $2.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 148.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) trade information

Sporting 9.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the MNOV stock price touched $6.76-7 or saw a rise of 7.4%. Year-to-date, MediciNova, Inc. shares have moved -7.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) have changed 13%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 208.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +311.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 81.22% from current levels.

MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +16% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.