Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has a beta value of 0.35 and has seen 3,273,856 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.09 Billion, closed the recent trade at $61.21 per share which meant it lost -$2.24 on the day or -3.53% during that session. The NEM stock price is -17.99% off its 52-week high price of $72.22 and 46.09% above the 52-week low of $33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Newmont Corporation (NEM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.77.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Despite being -3.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the NEM stock price touched $66.79- or saw a rise of 7.56%. Year-to-date, Newmont Corporation shares have moved 42.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) have changed -5.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $79.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $61 while the price target rests at a high of $94.88. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.34% from current levels.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Newmont Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +33.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.21%, compared to 15.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 113.9% and 76% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18.2%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.26 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.55 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.71 Billion and $2.97 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.1% for the current quarter and 19.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +800.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.57%.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1 at a share yield of 1.58%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.89%.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.93% with a share float percentage of 86.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newmont Corporation having a total of 1248 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 96.36 Million shares worth more than $5.95 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 76.37 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.72 Billion and represent 9.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.31% shares in the company for having 34651046 shares of worth $2.4 Billion while later fund manager owns 22.87 Million shares of worth $1.41 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.