Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 3,393,454 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.83 per share which meant it lost -$1.19 on the day or -3.5% during that session. The BZUN stock price is -44.72% off its 52-week high price of $47.51 and 32.41% above the 52-week low of $22.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 994.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 950.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baozun Inc. (BZUN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.19.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

Despite being -3.5% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the BZUN stock price touched $37.60- or saw a rise of 12.69%. Year-to-date, Baozun Inc. shares have moved -0.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have changed -15.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baozun Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +26.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.88%, compared to 8.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.7% and 89.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.2%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $262.95 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $511.12 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $214.78 Million and $397.82 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.4% for the current quarter and 28.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +25.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.44%.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.72% with a share float percentage of 83.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baozun Inc. having a total of 321 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 6.38 Million shares worth more than $245.16 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 11.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vontobel Asset Management, Inc., with the holding of over 3.15 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.12 Million and represent 5.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and Calvert World Values Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.72% shares in the company for having 5720860 shares of worth $182.15 Million while later fund manager owns 1.45 Million shares of worth $55.58 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.