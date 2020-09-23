Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,624,794 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.2 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.78% during that session. The ZUO stock price is -74.93% off its 52-week high price of $17.79 and 38.94% above the 52-week low of $6.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 Million shares.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) trade information

Despite being -0.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the ZUO stock price touched $10.33- or saw a rise of 1.55%. Year-to-date, Zuora, Inc. shares have moved -29.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have changed -12.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.68.

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zuora, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +19.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50%, compared to 4.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.7% and 44.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.6%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $73.92 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $74.29 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $71.82 Million and $70.39 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.9% for the current quarter and 5.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.8%.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.22% with a share float percentage of 63.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zuora, Inc. having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.83 Million shares worth more than $112.53 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.97 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.88 Million and represent 6.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 2730443 shares of worth $34.81 Million while later fund manager owns 2.37 Million shares of worth $30.26 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.