AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 1,713,757 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.28 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.08% during that session. The AMCX stock price is -103.92% off its 52-week high price of $49.94 and 19.89% above the 52-week low of $19.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.21.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) trade information

Despite being -0.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the AMCX stock price touched $25.37- or saw a rise of 3.47%. Year-to-date, AMC Networks Inc. shares have moved -38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have changed -0.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.42% from current levels.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AMC Networks Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.6% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.53%, compared to 6.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -48.1% and -47.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.7%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $601.25 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $708.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $733.57 Million and $785.2 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -18% for the current quarter and -9.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -12.2%.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.36% with a share float percentage of 116.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Networks Inc. having a total of 413 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ClearBridge Investments, LLC with over 5.74 Million shares worth more than $134.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ClearBridge Investments, LLC held 14.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.3 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $123.99 Million and represent 13.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.03% shares in the company for having 2851931 shares of worth $66.71 Million while later fund manager owns 1.1 Million shares of worth $25.68 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.