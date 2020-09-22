Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 2,051,912 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.7 Million, closed the last trade at $0.7 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.02% during that session. The OGEN stock price is -198.57% off its 52-week high price of $2.09 and 48.57% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) trade information

Despite being -2.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the OGEN stock price touched $0.8099 or saw a rise of 13.57%. Year-to-date, Oragenics, Inc. shares have moved 33.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) have changed -23.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 257.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +257.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 257.14% from current levels.

Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.6%.