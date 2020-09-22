Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 1,494,389 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.3 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.4 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.86% during that session. The HST stock price is -81.73% off its 52-week high price of $18.9 and 24.42% above the 52-week low of $7.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) trade information

Despite being -0.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the HST stock price touched $12.19- or saw a rise of 14.4%. Year-to-date, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares have moved -43.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) have changed -1.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.08% from current levels.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -119.66%, compared to -3.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -184% and -436.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -66.5%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $265.7 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $390.73 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.26 Billion and $1.33 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -78.9% for the current quarter and -70.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.4%.