Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has a beta value of 2.68 and has seen 1,644,906 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $906.58 Million, closed the last trade at $17.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.94 on the day or -5.15% during that session. The SIG stock price is -81.52% off its 52-week high price of $31.44 and 67.67% above the 52-week low of $5.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.73.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) trade information

Despite being -5.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 17 when the SIG stock price touched $19.34- or saw a rise of 10.44%. Year-to-date, Signet Jewelers Limited shares have moved -20.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have changed 25.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -26.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +3.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -48.04% from current levels.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Signet Jewelers Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +196.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -112.37%, compared to -7.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.9% and -18.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.7%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.13 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.94 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.19 Billion and $2.15 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.2% for the current quarter and -10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +111.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7%.