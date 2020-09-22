Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 2,376,036 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.78 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.57 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 5.41% during that session. The VIVE stock price is -1636.84% off its 52-week high price of $9.9 and 12.28% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 438.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.53.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) trade information

Sporting 5.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the VIVE stock price touched $0.5939 or saw a rise of 3.2%. Year-to-date, Viveve Medical, Inc. shares have moved -54.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) have changed 3.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 224.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.85 while the price target rests at a high of $1.85. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +224.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 224.56% from current levels.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viveve Medical, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -92.87%, compared to 4.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 96.1% and 88.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.81 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.43 Million and $1.45 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -70.8% for the current quarter and 24.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +78.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.