TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1,879,846 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.06 Million, closed the last trade at $5.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -8.41% during that session. The TCON stock price is -10.4% off its 52-week high price of $6.37 and 83.54% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.65.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Despite being -8.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the TCON stock price touched $6.37-9 or saw a rise of 9.42%. Year-to-date, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 146.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have changed 251.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 247.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 161.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -48.01% from current levels.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.4%.