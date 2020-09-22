Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) has a beta value of 2.7 and has seen 21,374,485 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.5 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.76 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 3.45% during that session. The SRNE stock price is -98.67% off its 52-week high price of $19.39 and 85.76% above the 52-week low of $1.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 43.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) trade information

Sporting 3.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 17 when the SRNE stock price touched $10.60- or saw a rise of 7.97%. Year-to-date, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 188.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) have changed -2.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 73.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 161.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +207.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 115.16% from current levels.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +375.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -333.96%, compared to 13.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60% and 1512.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6412%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.31 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.02 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.78 Million and $13.03 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 78.4% for the current quarter and 15400.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37%.