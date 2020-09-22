Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1,785,061 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.34 Million, closed the last trade at $2.04 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.99% during that session. The SINT stock price is -61.76% off its 52-week high price of $3.3 and 86.27% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Sporting 0.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the SINT stock price touched $2.19-6 or saw a rise of 6.85%. Year-to-date, Sintx Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 36.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) have changed 1.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 181.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 108.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +120.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 96.08% from current levels.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sintx Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +500% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.3% and 78% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $210Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $230Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $210Million and $252Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0% for the current quarter and -8.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +92.6%.