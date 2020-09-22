OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 1,636,787 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $904.86 Million, closed the last trade at $12.65 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.52% during that session. The OSUR stock price is -56.13% off its 52-week high price of $19.75 and 58.66% above the 52-week low of $5.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) trade information

Sporting 0.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the OSUR stock price touched $12.71- or saw a rise of 0.53%. Year-to-date, OraSure Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 57.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have changed -14.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +89.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.77% from current levels.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OraSure Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +88.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -193.1%, compared to 4.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -133.3% and 25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.9%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.7 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $61.46 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $35.99 Million and $49.67 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.9% for the current quarter and 23.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +39.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +527% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.