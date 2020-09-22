ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1,392,798 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $134.15 Million, closed the last trade at $2.79 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 8.14% during that session. The SOL stock price is -6.81% off its 52-week high price of $2.98 and 69.53% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 885.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 307.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

Sporting 8.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the SOL stock price touched $2.90-3 or saw a rise of 3.79%. Year-to-date, ReneSola Ltd shares have moved 97.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 75.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) have changed 40.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.35 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +43.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.77% from current levels.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ReneSola Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +170.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -102.86%, compared to 16.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and 108.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.9 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.31 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $65.96 Million and $26.53 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -85% for the current quarter and 25.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +100% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.