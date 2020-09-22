Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 101,000,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.9 Million, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 13.08% during that session. The ONTX stock price is -333.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.56 and 72.22% above the 52-week low of $0.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information

Sporting 13.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the ONTX stock price touched $0.4396 or saw a rise of 17.22%. Year-to-date, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -4.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 60.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) have changed -63.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 408.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +733.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.67% from current levels.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +14.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -91.95%, compared to 16.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 96% and 92.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +67.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +70%.