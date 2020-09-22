MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 1,218,897 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $338.43 Million, closed the last trade at $5.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.34% during that session. The MBI stock price is -86.01% off its 52-week high price of $10.9 and 15.87% above the 52-week low of $4.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 877.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MBIA Inc. (MBI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) trade information

Despite being -0.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the MBI stock price touched $6.13-4 or saw a rise of 4.4%. Year-to-date, MBIA Inc. shares have moved -36.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) have changed -24.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +155.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.52% from current levels.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MBIA Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.86% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -128.8% and 69.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -33.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.32% with a share float percentage of 99.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MBIA Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 6.61 Million shares worth more than $47.92 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 11.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.57 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.38 Million and represent 9.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.28% shares in the company for having 1891634 shares of worth $15.4 Million while later fund manager owns 1.68 Million shares of worth $12.21 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.