Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,404,885 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3Billion, closed the last trade at $52.93 per share which meant it lost -$2.31 on the day or -4.18% during that session. The LMND stock price is -82.34% off its 52-week high price of $96.51 and 16.66% above the 52-week low of $44.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.65.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $105. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +98.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.98% from current levels.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -105.1%.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 82731 shares of worth $4.81 Million while later fund manager owns 75.6 Thousand shares of worth $4.4 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.