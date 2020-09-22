Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 1,350,531 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.22 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.54 per share which meant it lost -$1.22 on the day or -6.17% during that session. The KTOS stock price is -20.06% off its 52-week high price of $22.26 and 73.03% above the 52-week low of $5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) trade information

Despite being -6.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the KTOS stock price touched $22.26- or saw a rise of 15.5%. Year-to-date, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 4.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have changed -0.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.87% from current levels.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +150.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2%.