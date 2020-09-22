Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) has a beta value of -2.06 and has seen 7,538,537 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $230.61 Million, closed the last trade at $0.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -3.78% during that session. The IDEX stock price is -310.31% off its 52-week high price of $3.98 and 71.13% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Despite being -3.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the IDEX stock price touched $1.19 or saw a rise of 18.34%. Year-to-date, Ideanomics, Inc. shares have moved 13.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) have changed -20.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 415.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +415.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 415.46% from current levels.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -135.1%.