Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,082,454 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.63 Million, closed the last trade at $2.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -2.98% during that session. The HOTH stock price is -217.98% off its 52-week high price of $7.25 and 6.14% above the 52-week low of $2.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 259.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 780.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Despite being -2.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the HOTH stock price touched $2.74-1 or saw a rise of 16.79%. Year-to-date, Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -63.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have changed -7.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 73.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 338.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +338.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 338.6% from current levels.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -69.5%.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.28% with a share float percentage of 0.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 68.68 Thousand shares worth more than $177.2 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 49.69 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.19 Thousand and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 41045 shares of worth $105.9 Thousand while later fund manager owns 17.66 Thousand shares of worth $45.55 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.