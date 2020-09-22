DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) has a beta value of 2.89 and has seen 4,414,944 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.58 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.95 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 10.04% during that session. The DTEA stock price is -123.16% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and 66.84% above the 52-week low of $0.315. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 380.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 228.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 383.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.59 while the price target rests at a high of $4.59. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +383.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 383.16% from current levels.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.5%.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.87% with a share float percentage of 5.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DAVIDsTEA Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 218.74 Thousand shares worth more than $209.99 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 129.55 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.37 Thousand and represent 0.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MSS Ser Tr-Footprints Discover Value Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 138200 shares of worth $121.2 Thousand while later fund manager owns 21.92 Thousand shares of worth $21.05 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.