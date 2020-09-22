Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,414,912 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $697.88 Million, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -6.34% during that session. The CPG stock price is -263.91% off its 52-week high price of $4.84 and 61.65% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +99.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.78% from current levels.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $705.31 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $665.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $589.62 Million and $621.41 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.6% for the current quarter and 7.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -61.01% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +111.1%.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.53%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.99%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.69% with a share float percentage of 43.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 20.3 Million shares worth more than $33.09 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 3.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.83 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.81 Million and represent 2.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 11839941 shares of worth $16.46 Million while later fund manager owns 9.73 Million shares of worth $13.52 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.