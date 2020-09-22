Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 86,856,172 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.45 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.58 per share which meant it lost -$6.61 on the day or -19.33% during that session. The NKLA stock price is -240.79% off its 52-week high price of $93.99 and 62.76% above the 52-week low of $10.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 59.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Despite being -19.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the NKLA stock price touched $34.92- or saw a rise of 21.02%. Year-to-date, Nikola Corporation shares have moved 167.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) have changed -29.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $79. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +186.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.86% from current levels.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9%.