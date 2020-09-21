AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1,687,708 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $161.3 Million, closed the last trade at $6.25 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 2.63% during that session. The AVEO stock price is -71.36% off its 52-week high price of $10.71 and 64.32% above the 52-week low of $2.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 948.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 583.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) trade information

Sporting 2.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the AVEO stock price touched $6.74-7 or saw a rise of 7.27%. Year-to-date, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 0.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have changed 20.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +172% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12% from current levels.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +138.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -304.92%, compared to 13.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -124% and 10.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -74.1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.77 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $25.72 Million and $764Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -89.2% for the current quarter and 312.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +238.2%.